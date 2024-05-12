Family pay tribute to woman who died after being stabbed in Edgware

A 66-year-old woman who died after being stabbed in Edgware has been named as Anita Mukhey.

Police were called at around 11:50hrs on Thursday, 9 May to reports of a stabbing in Burnt Oak Broadway. Emergency services found and treated Anita Mukhey, but she died at the scene.

22-year-old Jalal Debella, appeared on Saturday, 11 May, at Willesden Magistrates’ Court charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 14 May.

Anita Mukhey's family have paid tribute to her, describing her as a 'married mother and grandmother devoted to her family.' They also said that she worked part-time in the NHS as a Medical Secretary.