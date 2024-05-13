Lambeth shooting victim named as police investigate 'argument before gun fired'

A man shot dead in South London in the early hours of Saturday morning has been named as 26-year-old Jazmel Dashourn Patterson-Low.

Police said his family were being supported by specially trained officers and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Jazmel was shot on the Westbury Estate in St Rule Street, Lambeth where a large crowd of around 40 people had gathered.

Police believe an argument flared up resulting in a gun being fired.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, Specialist Crime, said: “Around 40 people had been gathered in and around St Rule Street on Friday evening and the early hours of Saturday morning. A dispute appears to have flared up rapidly after 2am, resulting in shots being fired. “I am extremely grateful to those who have already come forward to provide information. Along with CCTV and forensic enquiries, this has provided numerous lines of enquiry, which detectives are working around the clock to develop. “I am certain there are other people who will know what happened in St Rule Street and who was responsible for the shooting. I urge them to come forward and share that information.“

