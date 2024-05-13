Police are urgently searching for a pregnant woman from Surrey, who has been missing for a month and is feared to be sleeping rough. Obdulia Gracia Medina, 39, was reported missing to Surrey Police by hospital staff on April 14. She was heavily pregnant at the time, and her baby might now have been born. The investigation was transferred to Metropolitan Police on May 1 due to Obdulia's links to London.

Officers have established that Obdulia was at a venue in Cosway Street in Marylebone, on the evening of May 10.

The last sighting of her is from later that night as she walked northbound along Edgware Road shortly before 9.15pm.

CCTV image released by police Credit: BPM Media

Detective Inspector Simon Beechey, one of the officers responsible for policing Westminster, said: "Obdulia has been missing for almost a month. In that time we have been working around the clock to find her and have carried out many enquiries. "I am now further appealing to the public to assist us with enquiries to help find Obdulia, who we know was heavily pregnant or might now even have given birth. Obdulia is originally from Surrey but is recently believed to have been frequenting the Paddington and Marylebone areas. We believe she may be sleeping rough and we are seriously concerned for her welfare." "I am also appealing directly to Obdulia. The health of you and your baby, whether you have now given birth or the child is unborn, is vitally important. Please seek medical help or call 999 immediately." If you have seen her or know where she might be, it is crucial that you contact the police by dialing 101, ref 01/290774/24 or for immediate sightings, please dial 999.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…