More vehicles donated by Londoners from ULEZ scrappage arrive in Ukraine

More vehicles donated by Londoners under the ULEZ scrappage scheme have arrived in Ukraine.

British-Ukrainian Aid is delivering vehicles which will help with evacuation and emergency medical work.

A convoy of 20 vehicles was delivered to Ukraine over the weekend, bringing the total to 55, with a further 13 currently on their way.

Londoners are encouraged to help Ukrainians by donating their non-compliant vehicles and will still receive a scrappage grant.

Over 100 non-ULEZ compliant vehicles have been donated to Ukraine as the country continues to be ravaged by war.

To legally be sent to Ukraine each vehicle must serve humanitarian purposes, provide medical aid, or evacuate people, taking them to an area where medical aid is available.

British-Ukrainian Aid (BUAID) spokesperson said: “We remain enormously grateful for the support given to us by the Mayors of London and Kyiv, and by our many partners, supporters and donors. Vehicles that would have gone to scrap are saving lives in Ukraine, and we know that every one of them is valued and valuable.

“It is great to see people showing the Dunkirk spirit that Churchill talked about in WW2, making transport available to those under threat from a ruthless enemy.”

