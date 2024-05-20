A woman in her fifties has been mauled to death by her two registered XL bully dogs.

Armed police officers were among those who attended the woman’s home in Cornwall Close, Hornchurch, east London, at just after 1pm on Monday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the two registered dogs were safely seized having been contained inside a room.

Her family are being supported by officers.

From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

The Government move to ban XL bullies followed a series of attacks on people.

