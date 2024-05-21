Play Brightcove video

Video from X @NotFarLeftAtAll

Thieves ripped a cash machine from a Post Office in east London after smashing their way in during a dramatic overnight raid in Harold Hill, east London.

Three ram raiders dressed in black used a vehicle to destroy the security shutters while another getaway car waited nearby.

The hooded men attached a rope to the cash machine which hurtled out the shop attached to the back of the vehicle.

They used an an angle grinder to try to cut the ATM open before putting it into the waiting getaway vehicle.

"On Tuesday, 21 May officers were called to Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill at around 02:00hrs to reports of a burglary," police said.

"Officers attended the scene and carried out all relevant enquiries, a crime scene in currently in place.

"At this early stage, there have been no arrests.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are on-going, if you saw or know anything then please come forward to police on 101 stating CAD436/21MAY," a statement added.

