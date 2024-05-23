Play Brightcove video

There was drama at City Hall this morning as the first Mayor's Question Time of Sadiq Khan's third term was suddenly halted during the mayor's opening remarks.

The Conservative London Assembly Chair, Andrew Boff had warned members not to use this morning's session to push party politics, following yesterday's announcement of a General Election.

Mr. Khan said: "We have a golden opportunity to turn the page on 14 years of Tory division and decline but usher in an era of change and national renewal with Labour. A Labour government working hand in hand would be a game changer

But, after the Mayor praised a potential Labour government, despite the chair's attempts to stop him, the meeting was adjourned.

