There's been a sharp rise in the number of reported cases of sexual harassment on London's transport system, with police believing the figure could be even higher.

London had the highest number of incidents last year at 320 a rise of 25% from the year before.

But British Transport Police said not enough incidents were being reported.

Lex Gibbon, 19,was followed by a man through an underground train station who verbally abused her and touched her.

“I was followed through an underground train station by a man who made me feel extremely unsafe, scared and vulnerable.

“At the time I had no idea that text 61016 existed. I believe it’s really important to help women feel safer on public transport, so when I wrote ‘Audacity’ about my experience I felt it could really raise awareness for the initiative.

“I’ve now reported and spent a day with British Transport Police, and I’ve seen how seriously they take sexual harassment.

“If someone does this to me again, I’ll be texting it in. Please save 61016 in your phone and use it to report this sort of creepy behaviour.”

Latest c rime figures show:

In 2022, 663 teenage girls reported sexual offences or harassment to British Transport Police

In 2023, this rose to 886 reports, at 25% increase

The increase is believed to reflect improved awareness that you can report any type of sexual behaviour that makes you uncomfortable

However, police believe that many incidents are still going unreported.

Referring to Lex Gibbon's case British Transport Police Assistant Chief Constable Paul Furnell said: “The man’s behaviour as described by Lex is completely unacceptable. I want everyone to know that acting like this on the rail network has serious consequences.

“As well as our uniformed and plain clothes officers, 150,000 CCTV cameras and your fellow passengers are watching you.

“We’re receiving more and more reports about sexual harassment, as people have had enough of this disgusting behaviour and know we prioritise tackling it. We use reports from multiple passengers to secure the strongest possible sentences for sex offenders.

“Sadly, we know that many women feel that they have no option but to put up with sexual harassment. That’s not the case: if someone is persistently bothering you and makes you feel unsafe or uncomfortable, please text 61016 to report it.

“Our officers are on patrol 24/7 and can meet trains at the next station. If it happens on the tube and you don’t have signal, you can speak to staff or text us at the next station.

“Nothing is too small to report and sexual harassment is never your fault. Save text 61016 in your phone today”.

