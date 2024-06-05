Jeremy Corbyn was greeted by cheers and chants of “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” from supporters as he left Islington Town Hall after handing in his nomination papers to officially stand at the General Election on July 4.

He is seeking to extend his more than 40-year tenure as MP for Islington North as an Independent after Sir Keir banned him from standing for Labour as part of his efforts to “tear antisemitism out of our party by the roots”. Mr Corbyn was suspended by Labour in 2020 after he refused to fully accept the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s findings that the party broke equality law when he was in charge and said antisemitism had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons”.

Speaking on the town hall steps, he said: “We will take this campaign to every door in Islington North and I’m so grateful to all of you who, in a week, have come forward and done so much work already.

“Do you know what? We’re going to win this thing.”

He added: “When the new government does something good, yes, I’ll agree and support them – public ownership of Royal Mail, public ownership of our railway system, public ownership of our water.

“Regulation of the privatised utilities has not worked and never will work. Bring them back into public ownership.”

Mr Corbyn also stressed the need for “opposition to racism in absolutely any form whatsoever”.

He went on: “Globally I’m horrified by the loss of life in the wars in Yemen, in Congo, in Ukraine, and, of course, the current war going on in Gaza.

“I am that voice for a ceasefire, I am that voice for a diplomatic solution, I’m that voice to try to build a world of peace and justice, not one that endlessly prepares for war.”

Arsenal fan Mr Corbyn was also asked by the PA news agency how trying to win Islington North as an Independent would rank in comparison to previous exploits by the Gunners, including the Invincibles team managed by Arsene Wenger and Michael Thomas’s last-minute winner to help them beat Liverpool to the title in 1989.

Mr Corbyn replied: “Remember that song – 2-0 down with 20 minutes to go, Viera stepped up for a throw.

“Come on Arsenal – and we won it.”

Comedian and actor Rob Delaney supported Mr Corbyn at the town hall on Wednesday, and said of his chances of being elected: “They’re going to be pretty good. Everybody knows him, it’s so hard to compete.

“You can’t get a consultancy firm to give you what he has, you can’t replicate what he’s done in 40 years overnight.”

The list of declared candidates so far for the seat of Islington North is:

Praful Nargund - Labour

Vikas Aggarwal - Lib Dems

Sheridan Kates - Green Party

Martyn Nelson - Reform UK

Jeremy Corbyn - Independent

The full list of candidates will be declared when nominations close on June 7.

