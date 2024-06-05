Man fatally stabbed after gunshot heard during fight near Edgware Road

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death following a fight where a gunshot was heard. Police were called to the scene in Bell Street, near Edgware Road in central London, at 10.40pm on Tuesday, where they found the man with a knife injury. The victim, who was in his late 20s, died at the scene despite efforts from London Ambulance Service paramedics, the Metropolitan Police said. At least one gunshot was reported to have been fired. Three men have been arrested and are in custody at central London police stations.

Forensic teams at the scene Credit: PA

Police believe they know who the victim is and are working to contact his family. Crime scenes remain in place while the investigation continues. Any witnesses, or those with images and video that could help police, is asked to call 101 or get in touch with @MetCC ref CAD 8545/04JUN.

