Police are looking for a “dangerous” man after the attempted murder of a woman in south-east London. Mateo Valencia Cano, 24, from South Norwood, was named in connection with the incident on May 24 in Lewisham. Mr Cano is considered “dangerous” and “should not be approached”, police said. Police were called to Lewisham Way at around 9am on May 24 after reports of a stabbing. Officers attended the scene alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service who treated a woman “in her 30s” for stab wounds. Her condition is not considered to be life-threatening. A man arrested in connection with the incident has since been bailed pending further inquiries. Detective Sergeant Ian Barnard from the south-east safeguarding team said: “We have already made significant progress during this investigation, we are now seeking the whereabouts of Mateo Valencia Cano, 24, of South Norwood SE25. “Cano is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If he is seen, please call 999 immediately. If you have information as to his whereabouts, please contact police via 101.”

