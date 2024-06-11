Heathrow Airport breaks record for number of passengers in 12 months

Heathrow has recorded its highest passenger total for a 12-month period.

The west London airport said 81.5 million passengers travelled through its terminals in the year to the end of May.

That is up from 71.6 million during the previous 12 months.

Double-digit year-on-year percentage growth in passengers was recorded for routes connecting Heathrow with other parts of the UK and Europe, as well as North America and the Asia/Pacific region.

The airport had its busiest ever May with 7.2 million passengers, compared with 6.7 million in the same month last year.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “We have a winning team at Heathrow which has proven that we have put Covid firmly behind us.

“Thanks to their extraordinary efforts we are now giving record numbers of people the chance to connect smoothly with the world.

“Supporting 81 million journeys doesn’t just help families to make wonderful holiday memories, importantly it is about the vital trade and business links a hub like Heathrow creates for the UK’s economy.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...