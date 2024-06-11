Take the quiz: How well do you know cockney rhyming slang?

Cockney rhyming slang phrases are brightening up an east London park courtesy of an artist celebrating traditional and newly invented phrases.

Michael Landy's 'Lemon Meringue' exhibition uses a series of fluorescent signs across East Bank in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The slang dialect dates back nearly 200 years and previous research revealed a growing number of 18 to 24-year-olds failing to recognise once famous phrases such as Cream Crackered and Rosie Lee.

Organisers of the exhibition said: "Unique to east London, cockney rhyming slang is a form of speech which replaces common words with a rhyming expression – instead of ‘stairs’, you climb ‘apples and pears’, for example. "The artwork reflects the area’s rich and creative past, while acknowledging the fluid ways that language can evolve.

"For the project, Michael Landy worked with spoken-word artist Jonzi D to create a handful of new terms that speak to more recent diasporic influences on this area of London."

