A big fire at a recycling centre in Edmonton has been brought under control after huge plumes of black smoke billowed into the air early on Thursday morning.

Thick black smoke was seen coming from the site at Nobel Road after 500 tonnes of waste caught fire.

Around 70 firefighters were called to the scene in the middle of the night and people living nearby were told to keep doors and windows closed.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters used water from a nearby brook to help fight the blaze to supply additional fire engines as they arrived.

In a statement the London Fire Brigade said: "Firefighters used one of the Brigade's 32m Ladders to attack the fire from above.

"The Brigade's drone team was also deployed to the incident, offering the Incident Commander an aerial view of the scene. Crews also made use of a nearby brook as a water source, supplying additional water to fire engines as they responded.

"Nobel Road remains closed between Thornton Road and Kynoch Road, with traffic along the A1055 impacted as we remain on scene.

"The Brigade was first called about the incident at 0333, and the fire was under control by 0751. Crews from Edmonton, Enfield, Chingford, and surrounding fire stations attended the scene."

