A police officer who used his police car to ram an escaped cow has been removed from frontline duties.

Footage shared online showed the 10-month-old calf, named Beau Lucy, hit by a police car twice on a residential road in Staines, Surrey, suffering grazes and bruises as a result.

The police had said the officers were concerned for the public's safety and had tried to capture the calf safely for "a number of hours".

It happened on Friday at around 8.55pm after the force received reports that a cow was running loose in the streets.

Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp, from Surrey Police, said an officer has been "removed from frontline duties" while the force investigates.

He said: "I know there is much concern around the current welfare of the cow. She is now back with her owner and recuperating with her herd.

"She did sustain a large cut to one leg and cuts and grazes. She continues to be monitored by a vet and our rural officers are staying in contact with the owner for updates."

He continued: "I can confirm that on the night, efforts were made to contact local vets without success and efforts were simultaneously being made to identify the owner.

"Why these were unsuccessful and what more could and should have been done will form a key part of the investigation. "As well as our overriding duty to protect the public, the welfare of animals is important to us and we know people want answers about how this happened and what led up to it.

"I am committed to ensuring that we have a full understanding of what took place and why, and we will fully support any investigation.

"I have also briefed the Home Office on what action we are taking and we are liaising with several animal charities that have been in touch with us about this incident."

T he incident has also been referred to the watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The owner of the calf has described the incident as "horrific".

Rob, who does not wish to give his surname, said the "method of dealing with the situation was incorrect...it could have been handled so much better".

Home Secretary James Cleverley has asked for an "urgent explanation", saying it seemed “unnecessarily heavy handed”.

Wildlife presenter and conservationist Chris Packham asked: “What sort of monster rams a calf?”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know