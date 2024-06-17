Red Arrows cockpit video reveals pilot's-eye view of King’s official birthday

Play Brightcove video

Video from X @Red Arrows

A cockpit video reveals what Red Arrows pilots saw as they flew over central London for the King's official birthday.

Footage shows the distinctive aircraft making their way over the capital's famous London landmarks towards Buckingham Palace.

A total of nine Red Arrows flew in formation as the national anthem of the United Kingdom was sung trailing the team’s trademark red, white, and blue colours.

Dark clouds threatened rain but luckily for organisers the downpour came as the royal family left in carriages for their balcony appearance to watch the fly-past, with the rain ending as the first jets roared overhead.

The Princess of Wales’ triumphant return to public life was capped by a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance with the royal family in honour of the King’s official birthday. Kate looked relaxed during her first day in the spotlight following her cancer diagnosis for the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony, where her youngest child Prince Louis stole the show again. Louis was pictured yawning, trying to open a window and dancing to the military music as the princess and her young family watched the pomp and pageantry in Horse Guards Parade in honour of the King.

