Urgent search for three children missing after a day out at Thorpe Park

Three children have been reported missing after a day out at Thorpe Park in Surrey.

Police are searching for Khandi, 14, Amelia, nine, and Malik, seven, who were last seen on Monday evening and reported missing just after 7pm.

Khandi is described as female, Black, 160cm tall, of a slim build and was wearing black or grey jogging bottoms, a white top, white trainers, black framed glasses, and multiple bracelets on each wrist.

Amelia is described as female, European, 110cm tall, of a slim build and wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey long-sleeved top with “Believe” written on it and white trainers.

Malik is described as male, European, 110cm tall, of a slim build and wearing black jogging bottoms, black trainers, and a green long-sleeved top with stripes.

The two youngest children are related and all three were last seen walking away from the park towards Staines town centre around 3.15pm, according to the police.

Anyone who has seen these three children, or has any information as to their whereabouts, should contact Surrey Police quoting PR/SYP-20240617-0648.

