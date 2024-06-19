Andy Murray injured at Queen’s to put possible Wimbledon swansong in doubt

Andy Murray was forced to retire injured from his second-round match in the cinch Championships at Queen’s Club after only five games.

The former world number one was making what is likely to be his farewell appearance at the prestigious pre-Wimbledon tournament.

But, after his very first serve of the match against Australian Jordan Thompson, Murray’s hip and right leg seemed to give way.

The 37-year-old served out the game, virtually on one leg, and after dropping the first two games he held for 1-2.

Murray had a medical time-out at the changeover where his right hip, which he had replaced in 2019, and right knee were given vigorous treatment.

The Scot re-emerged for the fourth game, probably in the hope that the problem would loosen up, but he was unable to chase anything out of reach and had to roll in first serves at under 100mph.

The five-time winner at Queen’s, who had looked in pain at times during his first-round win over Alexei Popyrin, on Tuesday evening, eventually shook hands with Thompson at 4-1 behind.

The official reason given for his retirement was a back injury.

Fitness issues have plagued Murray throughout what is set to be his final year on the Tour and the two-time Wimbledon champion’s swansong at this year’s Championships, which begin in less than a fortnight, must be in serious doubt.

Andy Murray (right) after retiring from his match against Jordan Thompson Credit: PA

Thompson has, almost unwittingly, played a major part in Murray’s recent history at the west London tournament.

It was in 2017 when Murray, then world number one and defending the last of his five titles at Queen’s, was beaten by lucky loser Thompson as the hip problems which would eventually require drastic surgery were really beginning to bite.

Now the 30-year-old might have seen Britain’s three-time grand slam winner off for good.

“I could see he had a problem in the warm-up and then his first serve,” said Thompson.

“I thought, ‘hit the ball in and make him run’. I actually learned that from him, when he was playing, and if a guy was hurt or cramping or something, he’d always use a drop shot or just try and take it up the line.

“I thought. ‘I just need to make him move’. I guess that’s the benefit of me being a lot younger than him and watching him play.

“I learned a lot of things watching him play, so it’s an honour to share the court with him, but it’s just sad that it ended like that.”

