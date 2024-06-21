London tube map gets Taylor Swift makeover as Eras Tour arrives in capital

Transport for London has reimagined the London tube map in honour of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arriving in the capital.

Each line has been named after a different album and drawn in colours to match, while stations will be named after songs.

The US superstar has already played shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff and will play three nights at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

She'll then take the show to Dublin next week, before returning to London for five more shows in August.

Taylor-fever is already gripping the capital, and a special merchandise superstore opened on Wednesday near the stadium so fans who could not get tickets to the show, or who wanted to stock up in advance of the gigs, could buy branded hoodies, T-shirts and hats.

It was revealed on Thursday that Swift’s fans were expected to boost the London economy by £300 million as the capital hosts more Eras Tour shows than any other city in the world, with nearly 640,000 people expected to attend across the eight dates.

Wembley Park is hosting two new public artworks including a large mural on the Spanish Steps. Credit: PA Images

Wembley Park is hosting two new public artworks including a large mural on the Spanish Steps, which are being temporarily renamed the Swiftie Steps.

The steps, which connect Wembley Stadium and the OVO Arena Wembley, will feature Auras created by artist Frank Styles which have been compiled digitally from more than 30 separate physical paintings.

Below the steps will be the Ready For It mural painted by MurWalls & HUMOR which features a portrait with lyrics interwoven across the artwork.

The Ready For It mural painted by MurWalls & HUMOR, which features a portrait with lyrics interwoven across the artwork. Credit: PA Images

A Taylor trail launching on Friday will celebrate places across the capital that are referenced in her music, with venues displaying vinyl stickers in their windows to welcome fans.

Notable locations on the trail include the West End, Soho, Bond Street, Camden Market, Highgate, Hampstead Heath, Vauxhall, Shoreditch, Hackney, Brixton and Kentish Town.

Fans will be able to access the trail through QR codes at participating venues and on the Visit London website, which has created a guide to the many events taking place across the city including brunches, singalongs and quizzes.

The 640,000 fans set to attend the Wembley shows are estimated to spend an average of £471 when they come to the capital, according to a report by the Greater London Authority.

The estimated £300 million total boost to London’s economy was calculated using data from UKInbound’s tourism statistics for 2018, which showed that each domestic and international tourist to the UK generated about £396 to the UK economy that year, with the individual spent figure then adjusted to bring it in line with inflation.

