A thermal image drone picked out a distinctive white roof in a residential north London street and exposed a cannabis farm with more than 150 plants.

Police used the device after residents complained about drug dealing and violence in the area. Footage showed one building glowing white among a dark row of terraced houses.

Officers said the plants were up to six foot high and the site had a network of heating systems and a bypassed electricity supply.

Sergeant Darren Brain, who leads a local team of officers in Hendon, said: “We are dedicated to tackling the issues that matter most to residents. People have told us they are worried about the impact drug dealing has on the local area, so we will continue to prioritise stamping it out. “Gangs involved in dealing drugs regularly exploit the most vulnerable in society and cause them significant harm and upset. I would encourage anyone with information or suspicions about drug activity to contact us. “Police Community Support Officers from my team have spoken to local residents and businesses to reassure them following the warrant. If you see us out and about, please come over and speak to us. “The easiest way to report crime quickly is via our website or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers. In an emergency, always call 999.”

No one was at the property when police searched the address. Cannabis farms pose a serious risk of fire and structural damage.

