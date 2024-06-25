Police responsible for protecting royalty and politicians are among five more officers being linked to bets placed on the timing of the General Election.

The Gambling Commission passed the allegations to the Met who said the officers had not been arrested but the Directorate of Professional Standards had been informed.

A further sixth officer is the only case under criminal investigation.

“We previously confirmed the arrest of a Met officer on Monday, 17 June for misconduct in public office in relation to bets placed on the timing of the General Election. “The officer – a Police Constable from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command – is on restricted duties. “It is still the case that only one officer is under criminal investigation. “We have, however, been passed information from the Gambling Commission alleging that five further officers have placed bets related to the timing of the election. “The Gambling Commission continues to investigate these matters. The officers have not been arrested but the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed. “The officers are based on the Royalty and Specialist Command, the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and the Central West Basic Command Unit. None of them work in a close protection role. “Decisions on whether they will be subject to any restrictions will be taken in due course.”

