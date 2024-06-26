Big plume of thick black smoke emerges from tower block in Staines

A big plume of thick black smoke filled the air above a tower block in Staines in what initial reports suggest is a fire at a construction site.

A crane could be seen behind the building and people living nearby said new flats were being built there.

A tall column of black smoke could be seen for miles and was clearly visible to airline passengers landing at Heathrow.

A resident living nearby said: " Just heard a huge explosion outside my house - a tower block under construction down the road is now up in flames in Staines Upon Thames."

