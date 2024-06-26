The driver of a car that crashed into a school killing two eight-year-old girls will face no criminal charges after it was found she had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel.

Nuria Sajjad and fellow eight-year-old pupil Selena Lau died after the crash at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6 last year.

Several others were injured when the 4×4 crashed through a fence and collided with a building.

Trevor Sterling, lawyer for the families, said: “This is disappointing; justice must not only be done, but seen to be done.

“In the absence of a process, how do we interrogate the evidence? What does this message send to the public that deaths can arise in a road traffic situation, and there could be no sanction because there is no process to interrogate the evidence?

“The next focus will be on the inquest, and there will be a deep and thorough review of the evidence, which will be examined by a jury if necessary.”

Nuria Sajjad died in the crash last summer Credit: Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA

The driver of the car, Claire Freemantle, has expressed her “deepest sorrow” and said she had “no recollection of what took place” after losing consciousness because of an epileptic seizure at the wheel.

In a statement she said: “Since I became aware of the terrible event that took place on July 6, the devastating consequences for all those affected have not left my thoughts and will be with me for the rest of my life.

“I have since been diagnosed as having suffered an epileptic seizure with loss of consciousness. This was not a pre-existing condition. As a result of losing consciousness I have no recollection of what took place.

“I can only express my deepest sorrow for the families who have suffered such dreadful loss and injury.

“As a mother, I understand there can be no words that adequately express the pain and loss resulting from what happened in those horrendous moments while I was unconscious.

“My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of the children and families affected, and especially to the parents of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau.”

Selena Lau was also killed Credit: Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, in charge of policing for south west London, added: "Following a lengthy, detailed and complex investigation, a file of evidential material was passed to the CPS for them to consider whether charges were appropriate.

"Having carefully examined all of the information received, they have now confirmed the driver will not face charges.

"Significant enquiries carried out by specialist officers into the events leading up to the collision established that the driver suffered a previously undiagnosed seizure which caused her to lose control of the vehicle.

"Having carried out a detailed examination of her medical records we know that she couldn’t have predicted or prevented the incident.

"The consequences of this were, as we know, absolutely devastating, and the hurt and pain that followed will always be deeply felt.

"I can understand that some may be confused - perhaps even feel let down - by this outcome, and want to give every reassurance that our officers worked tirelessly through every detail of the incident to ensure a complete investigation be passed to the CPS.

"To bring charges in cases like this there needs to be an element of responsibility on the part of the driver, and, given the circumstances, this was simply not borne out on this occasion.

"What happened that day was a very tragic accident which has had a profound impact on the lives of a number of people."

