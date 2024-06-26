Teenager stabbed on a busy London bus recovering from violent attack in hospital

A teenager who was stabbed on a busy London bus is recovering in hospital as police urged witnesses to get in touch "without delay".

The 19-year-old was targeted in the violent attack on a Route 169 bus at High Road in Barkingside.

Police are still trying to track down the suspects and there have been no arrests.

"Some may mistakenly believe that they will be respected if they carry a knife, but the reality is that in any conflict, the presence of a knife will up the ante and place everyone, including the knife carrier, in danger," police said.

"On Monday, 24 June at about 20.35hrs, a 19-year-old man was attacked aboard a Route 169 bus at High Road, Barkingside," a statement added.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call police on 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 5766/24JUN24.

To remain 100 percent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crime.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...