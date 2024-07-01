Andy Murray fans have been queuing since Saturday for the chance to see the British star play what could be his last singles game at Wimbledon.

The two-time former champion has yet to confirm whether he will even take part after struggling with a back problem at Queen’s Club which led to weakness in his right leg, resulting in him undergoing surgery last weekend to remove a spinal cyst.

Andy Murray is interviewed at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London ahead of the Wimbledon Championships Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

On Thursday, Murray rated it unlikely that he would be able to play singles, with an appearance in doubles alongside his brother Jamie more probable, but he gave a more upbeat assessment at a press conference on Sunday.

He said he expects to decide on Monday evening whether or not he will make a final appearance.

Tennis fan Catherine, from Belgium, is first in the queue to see Murray play, and has been there since 10am on Saturday.

“I’ll be very happy and sad at the same time, because I know it’s probably going to be the last time,” she said.

The 33-year-old said she has been a fan of Murray for the last 20 years.

“I’ve been a fan for a long, long time – since he started really.

“So I really like him, like his playing style.

“The way he behaves on court was really appealing because I was quite similar myself.”

Some tennis fans have been queuing since Saturday Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Scottish mother and daughter Christine Small, 63, from Peterhead, and Lorna Kennedy, 40, from Dundee, have been queuing to see Murray since 9am on Sunday.

“He feels like one of our own,” Ms Small said.

“He’s done so well and he’s just been so good for the sport.

Ms Kennedy said seeing him will be “emotional”.

“I don’t actually care if he just walks out and plays two games and says ‘I’m done’, I’ve been able to cheer him one last time on Centre Court and that would be enough,” she said.

She said she and her mother feel they understand Murray because he is Scottish.

“We’re Scottish, so we get him,” she said.

“He’s really dry, he’s really funny, but he’s also an advocate for women’s tennis.”

She added he is a “good role model”.

Spectators in the queue on day one of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Sarah Gilchrist, 37, and Sarah Gill, 38, from Coleraine, Northern Ireland, have been queuing since 5pm on Sunday.

Ms Gilchrist said she is not sure if Murray will really retire.

“We’ve heard this before, so we’ll have to wait and see it to believe it,” she said.

“He said this before, a few years ago at the Australian Open.

“But I think it could be his time this year to hang up his racket.”

