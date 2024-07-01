Runaway military horses bolt through London again after losing riders

Play Brightcove video

Three military horses have been “swiftly and safely” recovered after bolting through central London on Monday morning. The incident happened when six horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment were conducting a routine exercise under the control of five soldiers. The lead horse, which was being led rather than ridden, became loose after being spooked by a London bus. This then led to two riders being unseated from their horses, who also became loose.

The animals bolted from Seville Street to South Eaton Place, where one horse was recovered. Two horses continued to Vauxhall Bridge via Belgrave Road before being stopped. The Ministry of Defence confirmed all were collected and returned to Hyde Park Barracks by 9.55am. None of the three horses were involved in the previous bolting incident from April 24, the Ministry also said.

An Army spokesperson said: “We can confirm that whilst exercising this morning, three horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment became loose from their riders. They were swiftly and safely recovered. “One horse received minor injuries, but no further treatment is required and there were no injuries to the soldiers involved.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “We’re aware that a number of horses were loose in central London and worked with the Army to locate them. “We’re pleased to confirm that all of the horses have been accounted for. We are continuing to liaise with the Army.”

