Sir Ian McKellen has revealed he injured his wrist and neck when he fell from a West End stage last month, causing him to withdraw from the remainder of the show’s national tour. The screen and stage actor, 85, was portraying Sir John Falstaff in a production of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre when he lost his footing in a fight scene and fell from the stage. He has assured his fans in a new social media post that his injuries are “on the mend” and his doctors have promised he will make a “complete recovery” if he avoids working for the next few weeks. He was taken to hospital after the accident to receive treatment and the remainder of two shows were cancelled to allow him to rest, before his understudy, David Semark, stepped in to finish the run in the West End. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Sir Ian would be withdrawing from the rest of the run and Semark would take over the role for the upcoming shows in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle. Sir Ian provided an update on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Just two weeks after my accident onstage I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries (to wrist and neck) are on the mend. “My doctors promise a complete recovery – but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks. “Meanwhile, the show goes on and the Player Kings company start their four weeks’ tour without me. “My understudy David Semark, who with panache took over for the final performances at the Noel Coward Theatre in the West End of London, will play Falstaff again in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.” He also expressed how difficult missing the shows had been on him but encouraged viewers to attend the “masterful production” by Robert Icke.

“Any actor will say that missing a performance feels somewhat shameful, even when he is not to blame”, he added. “None of us ever wants to let down our audience. “But Robert Icke’s masterful production remains intact. His mise-en-scene is compelling throughout and his actors, led by Toheeb Jimoh and Richard Coyle as Prince Hal and his father, remain on top form. Go see for yourself!” In a statement shared on Monday, the production said they continued to send Sir Ian their “best wishes” as he recovered from the fall. Player Kings, a production of Henry IV, parts one and two, adapted and directed by Icke, is due to move to the Bristol Hippodrome on Wednesday. Semark trained at the Royal Academy Of Dramatic Art (Rada) and has credits in TV shows including EastEnders, Doctors, Law & Order UK and The Bill.

