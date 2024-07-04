Conservatives in London and Home Counties braced for devastating losses

Conservatives in London and the Home Counties were bracing themselves for a series of devastating losses after an official exit poll predicted a staggering Labour landslide of 170.

Big name casualties in the wipeout could include cabinet members Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps along with Home Office minister Chris Philp and former party leader Iain-Duncan Smith.

Chancellor Hunt faces a strong challenge from the Liberal Democrats in his Surrey seat of Godalming & Ash. He had a majority of 8,817 at the last election.

Defence Secretary Shapps won Welwyn Hatfield with a majority of 10,955 in 2019 but could be toppled by the big swing to Labour.

The Conservatives won 21 of London's 73 constituencies in 2019 including Philp's Croydon South and Duncan Smith's Chingford & Woodford Green.

Changes to constituency boundaries since the last election gives London an additional two MPs in the new Parliament.

Labour's targets include the Cities of London & Westminster which has only ever by a Tory seat and the three Barnet constituencies of Hendon, Finchley & Golders Green and Chipping Barnet.

The Liberal Democrats held three seats in London 2019 - Kingston & Surbiton, Richmond Park and Twickenham but are hoping to add Wimbledon and Carshalton & Wallington.

