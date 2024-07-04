General Election 2024: ITV News London live results hub

This page will update as results of the 2024 General Election are declared. The article contains information for the 113 constituencies in the ITV News London region.

They include all constituencies in London as well as some in the surrounding counties of Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and Kent.

Use the first interactive graphic to find out the estimated declaration time in your constituency

Use the second graphic to get information about constituencies as results are declared. Click on a region or use the search bar for more details

Use the third graphic to get an instant snapshot of the overall political make up of the ITV News London region

