Sir Ed Davey's Liberal Democrats were on course to do a demolition job on the Conservative 'blue wall' in the Home Counties, according to the General Election exit poll. Early projections suggested the Lib Dems might claim around half a dozen seats in Surrey including Goldaming & Ash where chancellor Jeremy Hunt was hoping to be re-elected. Other Surrey seats set to switch from Conservative to Liberal Democrat include Esher & Walton, Guildford, Woking, Dorking & Horley and Surrey Heath (represented by Michael Gove until the election). The exit poll also hinted at a possible win for the Lib Dems in the Hertfordshire constituency of Harpenden & Berkhamstead. Labour appeared on course to capture the Hertfordshire Tory seats of Watford, Stevenage, Broxbourne, and possibly Welwyn Hatfield where the sitting MP was Defence Secretary Grant Shapps. Labour could also take Thurrock in Essex.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every day in the run-up to the election Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…