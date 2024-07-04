Former prime minister Theresa May and veteran London Labour MPs Harriet Harman and Dame Margaret Hodge are to swap their seats in the Commons for seats in the Lords. Retiring Maidenhead MP May was given a peerage by Rishi Sunak in the dissolution honours list announced less than an hour before polling stations closed. Harman, who represented Camberwell & Peckham and Barking MP Hodge were nominated by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer after both stood down when the election was called.

