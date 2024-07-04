Will the Conservatives be left with just two MPs in London?

The Conservatives could be left with just two MPs in London, according to latest projections based on the General Election exit poll. The Tory wipeout would see Labour grab the trophy seat of Cities of London & Westminster as well as the three Conservative constituencies in the north London borough of Barnet. Julia Lopez in Hornchurch & Upminster and David Simmonds in Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner could be the only Tory MPs representing London seats in the new Parliament. Conservative casualties would include ministers Chris Philp (Croydon South) and Greg Hands (Chelsea & Fulham) along with former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford & Woodford Green). Labour could also seize Bexleyheath & Crayford, Bromley & Biggin Hill, Eltham & Chislehurst, Harrow East, Old Bexley & Sidcup and Romford and Uxbridge & Ruislip. The swing to Labour would be sweet revenge for Danny Beales, the party's candidate in Uxbridge & South Ruislip who failed to capture the seat from the Tories in the July 2023 by-election following Boris Johnson's resignation. The exit poll suggested wins for the Liberal Democrats in Wimbledon - their top London target - along with the two Sutton seats of Carshalton & Wallington and Sutton & Cheam. Kensington, won by Tory Felicity Buchan in 2019, has been renamed Kensington & Bayswater following boundary changes and was expected to be won by Labour.

