Jeremy Hunt said the Conservatives “crushing” election night defeat was a “bitter pill to swallow” for the party.

Speaking after his election victory at the Godalming and Ash count was announced, Mr Hunt said: “Across the country tonight, it’s a bitter pill to swallow for the Conservative Party.

“We have achieved much in government and the economy has transformed from where it was post-pandemic.

“Some Conservatives will wonder whether the scale of our crushing defeat was really justified.

“But when you lose the trust of the electorate, all that matters is having the courage and humility to ask yourself, why? So that you can earn it back again.

“I was incredibly proud to serve under Rishi Sunak, but I wish the incoming Labour government well.

“Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are decent people and committed public servants who have changed the Labour Party for the better. Whatever our policy differences, we all now need them to succeed.

“I hope in particular they use their majority to make much needed reforms to the NHS, in a way that is sometimes difficult for Conservative governments to do.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every day in the run-up to the election Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…