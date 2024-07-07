Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in east London

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in east London.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Lea Bridge Road, Waltham Forest shortly before 3pm on Saturday the 6th of July, the Metropolitan Police said.

The London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance joined officers in attending the incident.

A 33-year-old man died at the scene, and his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

A knife was recovered from the scene while a crime scene remains in place. No arrests have been made yet. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course and formal identification has not yet taken place. Detective chief inspector Linda Bradley of the Met's Specialist Crime Command said: "My team is working around the clock to establish exactly what happened and what led to a man tragically losing his life. "While we have spoken with a number of witnesses, we need to hear from anyone who saw the suspect running away. Where did he go? If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam, please review the footage in case you captured something that can help us. "In addition, we strongly believe that people in the area may have information which could assist the investigation and we implore you to make contact with us and tell us what you know." Anyone with information has been asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4049/06Jul, or to get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.