Two arrested after cyclist dies in east London collision

Two women have been arrested after a cyclist died in a collision with a car in east London.

Officers were called at 00:33hrs on Saturday 6 July to reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist near to the junction of Cable Street and Cannon Street Road.

The cyclist, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene.

The Met Police said the car that collided with the cyclist failed to stop. Two women have since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. They both remain in police custody.

A number of roads remain closed in the area as detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit carry out enquiries.

Detectives carrying out investigating are asking witnesses - or those who have dash cam footage of the incident or moments leading up to it - to come forward.

Call 101 quoting reference 230/06 July. You can call the SCIU directly on 0208 285 1574.