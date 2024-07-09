London mayor Sadiq Khan said a meeting of mayors inside Downing Street showed a “real statement of intent” from Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Khan said after the meeting: “I think it shows a real statement of intent from Keir Starmer as the new Prime Minister – the Tuesday after the Thursday landslide victory, meeting with the 12 Metro mayors.

“Angela Rayner was also present, the Deputy Prime Minister, Pat McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – it was really important to get us in, but also to discuss with us how we should be working together going forward rather than the Government holding back the mayors.

“I think what we’ve seen this morning is the Government wanting to work with us to make sure we get growth across the country in all our areas, but also supporting the Government at the centre.”

Mr Khan added: “We’re frankly speaking fed up of competing against each other. The previous government pitted different mayors against each other. That’s not going to happen with Keir Starmer

London mayor Sadiq Khan said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer discussed “other parts of the country where there could be mayors” during a meeting with regional leaders at Downing Street.

Mr Khan said: “What I want other parts of the country who have not got a mayor to know is that having a mayor can be a real game changer.”

The Mayor of London added: “We heard this morning, the Prime Minister talking about other parts of the country where there could be mayors.

“That brings with it not just additional powers, but also additional resources as well.”

