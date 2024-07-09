Tom Cruise joins Glen Powell at London premiere of Twisters in Leicester Square

Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch Sally Williams' interview with Glen Powell

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise appeared at the London premiere of film Twisters in support of his friend, Glen Powell.

The European premiere saw its stars hit the red carpet at Cineworld in Leicester Square, including British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones in a chocolate Vivienne Westwood gown featuring a corset and black over-the-shoulder draping.

Edgar-Jones and Powell, who posed in a matching black suit with white hemming, play rival camp leaders chasing the same storms.

The film is a sequel to the 1996 film Twister starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, a storm-chasing couple who reunite to track a storm.

Cruise posed alongside Powell, who starred in Top Gun: Maverick, and two buckets of popcorn during the premiere.

“Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!,” Cruise wrote on Instagram.

The pair reportedly became close friends during the production of the Top Gun sequel, released in 2022.

During the premiere, Edgar-Jones was pictured being protected with an umbrella from the unpredictable British weather, while other stars who attended included In The Heights actor Anthony Ramos.

Twisters is set for release on July 19 in the UK.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.