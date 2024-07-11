Friends of the three women who were killed in a crossbow attack have said they were "a lovely family".

People crowded into St James's Church in Bushey, to pay their respect at a vigil held for Carol Hunt and her two daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, who were killed in the west Hertfordshire town, on Tuesday.

Childhood friend of Carol Hunt, Lea Holloway, 60, said she had known Mrs Hunt since she was 16.

Close family friend Lea Holloway. Credit: PA

Speaking outside St James’ Church on Thursday after a vigil for Mrs Hunt and her daughters, she said: “We grew up together and were pregnant at the same time. This is the stuff nightmares are made of.

“I was there the night she met John (Hunt). It was in a nightclub in Hemel Hempstead. We went out together, went to birthdays and events.

“It’s very difficult. She was the nicest, kindest, sweetest person you could ever meet. A beautiful person.”

Members of the congregation attending a morning service and vigil at St James's church in Bushey, Credit: PA

Loreto College, in St Albans also paid tribute this morning.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, a statement from the school read: "Today we are mourning the loss of two of our ex-students, Hannah & Louise, along with their mother, Carol.

"We extend our thoughts & prayers to the family during this most difficult time. As a Loreto Community, they will always hold a place in our heart.

"May they rest in peace."

Police launched a man hunt across North London on Wednesday, as they searched for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford in relation to the attack.

It came after officers and ambulance crews were called to Ashlyn Close at 7pm on Tuesday and found three women with serious injuries.

Emergency medical crews including two air ambulances tried to save the women but they all died at the scene.

Kyle Clifford. Credit: PA

Officers later found Clifford at around 6pm on Wednesday, in Enfield.

This morning, police continued to scour a home near to where Clifford was found.

Police staff wearing gloves and face masks were seen outside the property which was first searched on Wednesday.

He remains in hospital. ITV News London has asked the police for further updates.

