Man arrested after triple murder in Hertfordshire

A man has been arrested after a triple murder in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Kyle Clifford, 26, from Enfield, was arrested on Thursday evening on suspicion of three counts of murder.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

On Tuesday night, Hertfordshire Police were called to a home in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, where three women were found with serious injuries just after 7pm.

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC 5 Live commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, died at the scene.

Carol Hunt and her daughters were found seriously injured. Credit: PA

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time.

“The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at this time.”

Tributes have poured in for the victims from neighbours and friends, who described them as a "lovely family".

On Thursday people crowded into St James' Church in Bushey, to pay their respect at a vigil held for the three women.

Childhood friend of Carol Hunt, Lea Holloway, 60, said she had known Mrs Hunt since she was 16.

Lea Holloway described the three victims as a ‘lovely family’ Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Speaking outside St James’ Church, she said: “We grew up together and were pregnant at the same time. This is the stuff nightmares are made of.

“I was there the night she met John (Hunt). It was in a nightclub in Hemel Hempstead. We went out together, went to birthdays and events.

“It’s very difficult. She was the nicest, kindest, sweetest person you could ever meet. A beautiful person.”

More to follow...