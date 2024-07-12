Murder investigation launched after baby girl found dead in a bin in Camden

A murder investigation has been launched after a baby was found dead in a bin in Camden.

Police found the baby's body on Monday, after a woman arrived at a hospital having given birth, at around 2pm.

Officers attended a residential address in Taviton Street, Camden, where, following a search of the premises, the body of a newborn baby was found in a container outside the address.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, leading the investigation, said: “Following forensic examination, we can now confirm that the baby was delivered full-term inside a residential address and her remains were later recovered by officers from a refuse container outside the building at Taviton Street.

“This is a terribly sad and upsetting case for everyone involved and I would like to thank local residents for their patience as we continue with our enquiries and urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, child neglect and concealment of a birth.A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child destruction contrary to Section 1 of the Infant Life Preservation Act 1929.

Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.A crime scene remains in place.Local policing Detective Chief Inspector Sarb Kaur said: “I would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and while the passing of the baby is deeply upsetting, there is no wider risk to the community.“Officers will remain at the scene while enquiries continue and any local residents with concerns can speak with those officers or contact their local neighbourhoods team.”

