Seven injured as bus smashes into food and wine shop in West London

A bus crashed into a food and wine shop on Tuesday lunchtime in Maida Vale, injuring seven people.

Pictures and video posted online show the front of the double decker bus torn off with the vehicle surrounded by police tape and an ambulance parked next to it.

A person appeared to be receiving first aid on the floor nearby.

London Ambulance Service said four people were taken to hospital but later released.

An eyewitness told ITV News London: "I was having a coffee at Vale Cafe... I was sitting down and I heard a screech like a bang, and there was a bus on the pavement. "It was really like something from a movie. It was a shock, really, to me, seeing that with my own two eyes."

Rosie Trew, TfL’s Head of Bus Service Delivery, added: "A collision occurred on Harrow Road, where a route 18 bus collided with a signpost and the scaffolding surrounding a building.

"Reported injuries are thought to be minor at this moment in time.

"We are working with the police and the bus operator, RATP, to establish what happened and we have support available for anyone affected by this incident."

