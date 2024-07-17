Chelsea and FIFA investigating after Enzo Fernandez posts ‘offensive’ video

Chelsea and FIFA are investigating after midfielder Enzo Fernandez apologised for an “offensive” video posted on his Instagram account. The French Football Federation said on Tuesday it would file a legal complaint alleging “racially offensive and discriminatory remarks” were made by Argentina players following their Copa America victory over Colombia. The complaint follows footage that was posted by Chelsea midfielder Fernandez, which appeared to show him and his team-mates chanting about the France team as they celebrated their 1-0 win in Sunday’s final. Fernandez put a statement on his Instagram account on Tuesday night, saying: “I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations. “The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words. “I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry.”

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge Credit: PA

Fernandez’s French club-mate Wesley Fofana posted the video on his own social media accompanied by the message: “Football in 2024: Uninhibited racism.” Chelsea released a statement on Wednesday morning welcoming Fernandez’s apology, while announcing disciplinary proceedings. Football’s world governing body FIFA said it too was investigating. “Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable,” the statement read. “We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome. “We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate. The club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.” A FIFA spokesperson said: “FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into. FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials.” In a statement on Tuesday, the FFF – the governing body of French football – said its president Philippe Diallo would challenge FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Argentina Football Association boss Claudio Fabian Tapia to respond to the alleged remarks. The statement read: “The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks which were made against the players of the French team in the context of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team after its victory in the Copa America and broadcast in a video on social media. “Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly challenge his Argentinian counterpart and FIFA, and to file a legal complaint for insulting remarks of a racist and discriminatory nature.” Argentina beat France in a penalty shoot-out in the 2022 World Cup final, a match around which some fans of the Argentina team were heard to sing discriminatory songs.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA.