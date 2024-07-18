Sadiq Khan might have to wait a bit longer to get the money he wants to bankroll Transport for London after being told by the Transport Secretary "I've not come with my chequebook".

London's mayor reportedly needs £500m-a-year from the government and a long term funding deal to make sure the capital's buses and Tubes run smoothly.

But Labour's new Transport Secretary said any settlement would come at the end of a comprehensive spending review and Budget at the end of the year.

Louise Haigh MP added: "Sadiq and I have a really good relationship already, and I wanted to come down and see him early on to demonstrate that this government is going to work very differently with London and TfL.

"Unfortunately, I've not come with my chequebook today.

"We want to work in partnership because we want to deliver for London. And we know that spending in London supports the rest of the country as well.

"But we absolutely want to look to more multi-year settlements. We know that allows local authorities and mayors to plan ahead and deliver better services."

A longer term finance agreement would make it easier and more efficient to buy big-ticket items such as new trains.

The amount Sadiq Khan wants is twice the £250m given to TfL under the Conservatives for the 2024-25 financial year.

"What we want is firstly a long term deal," Mr Khan said.

"The amount of money depends in relation to the ambitions that government has in relation to growth.

"We think we can help with the objective the government has to get growth across the country. We know there are 100,000 jobs across the country supported by TfL," Mr Khan explained.

In the past a shortfall in funding had led to doubts over TfL’s ability to go ahead with projects such as the proposed Bakerloo line upgrade and extension.

Mr Khan added: "Over the course of the last two weeks I've met the Prime minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Chancellor, the Environment Secretary.

"Now, this morning, the Transport Secretary. That's refreshing for me.

"That's what we need. A government understands the importance of the capital city."

You can hear Talking Politics wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Hit subscribe on any platform to ensure you don't miss an episode.