A shocked tourist was bitten by a horse from the King's Guard as she tried to pose for a photo on Whitehall.

Footage posted online shows the moment the woman cried out in pain as the animal turned and got hold of her arm.

She then crouches down on the floor as people standing nearby check her injuries and later appears to faint.

Tourists are warned of the risks of getting too close to the horses with a sign saying the animals may kick or bite.

In a statement the Army added: "Whilst every effort is made to ensure public safety, horses may bite or kick. We continue to remind the public to adhere to the very clear warning signs and maintain a safe distance."

It's not the first time a tourist has been on the receiving end of a nasty surprise on Whitehall. Videos posted on TikTok show a string of similar incidents.

Horse behaviour expert Suzanne Rogers said: "I've seen lots of similar incidents. These horses are highly trained but they are made to stand in a small area for long periods of time.

"So it might not be what the tourists themselves did - it might be the result of a lot of triggers.

"It's interesting because there's a sign directly next to the horse that says the horses may bite or kick and 'please don't touch the reins'.

"Maybe they should say 'please don't touch any part of the horse', because it's being that close proximity to multiple people over a long period that the horses can, feel very uncomfortable with."

