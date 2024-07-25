Sadiq Khan’s controversial ULEZ extension is at the centre of a new row after City Hall claimed it was working ‘better than expected’.

Officials said analysis of data from the first six months showed a drop in harmful PM2.5 particulate and Nitrogen Oxide emissions from exhausts.

But the mayor’s Conservative opponents argued the report revealed the ULEZ extension had a ‘minimal impact’ on air quality.

The clean air zone was extended from central and inner London to the outer boroughs in August 2023.

Drivers of older cars which fail to meet modern emissions standards must pay a daily £12.50 toll to drive anywhere in Greater London.

The six month report estimates particulate emissions from cars to be 22% lower than without the ULEZ extension.

Nitrogen Oxide (Nix) emissions from cars and vans are estimated to be 13% lower.

But the reports does not provide a full picture of the impact of the ULEZ extension on pollutants.

It concedes “a longer period is needed to accurately measure these”.

Transport for London said data from ULEZ enforcement cameras showed 96.2% of all vehicles in the outer London zone now comply with the emissions rules.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "The decision to expand the ULEZ London-wide was a difficult one, but necessary to save lives, protect children’s lungs and help reduce the risk of Londoners developing asthma, dementia and a host of other health issues.

"Today’s report shows that the ULEZ is working even better than expected. The expansion to outer London is already having a significant effect – driving down levels of pollution, taking old polluting cars off our roads and bringing cleaner air to millions more Londoners."

London Assembly Conservative leader Neil Garratt said: “This report shows the £500 million cost of expanding the ULEZ to outer London has delivered a minimal reduction in air pollution, despite the Mayor’s claims.”

He added: “The Conservative group were clear from the off that we absolutely supported improving air quality, but the case for the expansion simply did not add up. We can now see that reflected very clearly in the Mayor’s own data.”

