This footage from London Zoo shows how the installation was filmed.

A new immersive experience allows Londoners to dive into the underwater world of penguins.

It will be shown at the Outernet space on Tottenham Court Road, and will be the first time ever actual 360° video will be shown on its LED screen.

The installation will give visitors a panoramic view inside the homes of Humboldt Penguins using virtual reality (VR) technology.

London Zoo penguin keeper, Shannon Quinn said: "This is an unprecedented opportunity to learn more about our colony of Humboldt penguins outside the walls of our zoo.

"Visitors can watch them dive and swim around them, while learning what we can all do to help protect this incredible species.”

The zoo's penguin pool is the largest in England, it holds 450,000 litres of water and houses 60 Humboldt Penguins.

A penguin-proof and waterproof camera rig was used to film the birds from all angles.

The team, made up of national geographic videographer and VR specialist Ignacio Ferrando Margelí and a production team who moved the camera over the water, and into the water.

Shannon added: “The penguins are very curious by nature, so they were definitely intrigued by the 360° camera equipment.

“The greatest challenge was waiting patiently for them to swim close enough to the camera, when they made their laps around the pool.

"Besides a bucket of fish, the most useful tool - and a penguin keeper’s best kept secret - was a laser pointer.

"Much like cats, the penguins are intrigued by the little beam of light, and just like when we use it to encourage them onto weighing scales for their health checks, it proved hugely helpful in encouraging the penguins closer to the centre of the pool.”

The installation runs until Thursday 1 August.

