One hundred firefighters and 15 fire engines are responding to a double house fire in east London.

Two terraced houses are alight on Third Avenue in Dagenham, London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

Footage posted to social media appears to show black billowing smoke coming from a property, filling the street.

Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the significant amounts of smoke.

Road closures are in place and people are urged to avoid the area while crews battle the blaze, LFB said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Brigade’s control officers have taken around 50 calls about the fire – and crews from Barking, Hornchurch, Leytonstone and surrounding fire stations are at the scene, LFB added.

Station commander Darren McTernan, who is at the scene, said: “Crews are working hard to bring the fire under control.

“We’re asking residents in the local area to keep windows and doors closed due to significant amounts of smoke being produced from the fire.“Road closures are in place and the area is heavily congested. People are urged to avoid the area where possible.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.41pm today to reports of a fire on Third Avenue, Dagenham.

“We have sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team.

“The incident is still ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...