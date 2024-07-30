Crossbow attack: Daughter sent text about being tied up at family home

Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, died from stab wounds while two of their daughters, Hannah and Louise, died from crossbow bolt injuries an inquest heard today.

Hertfordshire Coroner’s Court heard Hannah Hunt texted someone telling them she had been “tied up” at the family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9.

The text asked the unnamed member of the public to call the police, telling them the person responsible was at the house, a coroner’s officer told the short hearing.

Ms Hunt was then able to call the police, reporting that she had been shot, as had her mother and sister.

She gave her address before the call cut out, the hearing was told.

When officers arrived they found her alive in the main doorway of the home, with a crossbow bolt still in her chest, senior coroner for Hertfordshire Geoffrey Sullivan was told.

