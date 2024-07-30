First black female CoE deacon loses appeal over decision to dissolve parish

The first black female deacon in the Church of England has lost an appeal over the decision to dissolve her parish. Reverend Yvonne Clarke was ordained as a deacon in the CoE in 1987 and has served All Saints Shirley, in Southwark Diocese, for more than 20 years. However, cost-cutting proposals by the Diocese of Southwark, approved in September 2021, are set to dissolve her parish and divide it between two other parishes in south London. In February, Rev Clarke and her parish of All Saints Spring Park brought an appeal to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, with justices told the abolition of the parish would have a “disproportionate impact” on BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) people. But in a judgment on Tuesday, justices at the court – which hears appeals from several Commonwealth countries as well as on some ecclesiastical issues – dismissed the appeals. Giving the committee’s unanimous decision, Lord Hodge said they were “satisfied that the decision to make the scheme did not involve unlawful discrimination or any failure to take into account the needs of minority ethnic communities”. In a 23-page ruling, he said the CoE’s commissioners were not acting as a public authority and also rejected an argument that the decision to dissolve the parish was “indirectly discriminatory”. Lord Hodge – sitting with Lords Sales, Hamblen, Leggatt and Richards – also said they did not have the power to hear the appeal, and that the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council would only intervene “in relatively limited circumstances”. He continued: “Such circumstances include where there has been a significant procedural irregularity or excess of jurisdiction, where there has been an error in principle in the decision or otherwise the decision-maker has clearly gone wrong.”

Following the ruling, a spokesperson for the CoE’s commissioners said: “The church commissioners note this judgment and welcome the fact that the court described the case made by the commissioners’ statement of reasons as ‘compelling’. “The court also confirmed that it was satisfied that the decision to make the scheme did not involve unlawful discrimination and that the commissioners had not failed to consider the impact of the proposals on the UK minority ethnic community in Shirley.” The spokesperson continued: “The judgment will mean that subject to an order in council the Diocese of Southwark can proceed with its proposed reorganisation in the Shirley area, to enable the church to meet the needs of the diverse community it serves. “The church commissioners recognise this will come as a disappointment to the Reverend Yvonne Clarke and wish to acknowledge her ground-breaking contribution as the first black woman ordained as a deacon in the Church of England, and one of the first female priests.”

