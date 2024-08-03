Two men in court over alleged arson attack on behalf of Wagner Group

Two men have appeared in court over an alleged arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked business in Leyton on behalf of the Wagner Group.

Jakeem Barrington Rose, 22, and Ugnius Asmena, 19, are accused of offences under the National Security Act, becoming part of the first case concerning allegations under the new spy laws.

The alleged attack targeted a property “owned by a Ukrainian” and is believed to have been “carried out on behalf” of a Russian-linked group, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

Rose, of Croydon, south London, and Asmena, of no fixed address, are both accused of aggravated arson.

Asmena was born in Lithuania, the court was told, and has previously unsuccessfully applied for EU Settled status.

Rose has been further charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a knife in a private place.

While these are very serious allegations, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them in connection with this matter Commander Dominic Murphy, Metropolitan Police

Neither man was asked to enter any pleas during the short hearing.

They join five other defendants who have been charged in connection with the blaze at an industrial unit in east London, on March 20 which needed 60 firefighters to bring it under control.

Co-defendant Dylan Earl, 20, is accused of orchestrating arson attacks on behalf of the Wagner Group.

It is alleged Earl was in contact with a handler in the Wagner Group before carrying out reconnaissance of targets “in relation to activity intended to benefit Russia”.

It is claimed that Earl recruited and paid others to carry out the arson attack on Ukrainian-linked businesses owned by Oddisey and Meest UK.

The Wagner Group, whose former leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash last summer, is a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK.

Mr Prigozhin and his troops, who have fought for Russia in the Ukrainian conflict, had staged a short-lived coup against the authorities in Moscow in June last year.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “While these are very serious allegations, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them in connection with this matter.

“This investigation remains ongoing, but now that charges have been brought I would urge everyone to respect the criminal justice process and not to speculate or comment further in relation to this case.”

Rose and Asmena’s co-defendants face a plea hearing on October 4 and a provisional trial of eight weeks from June 2 2025.

Earl, of Elmesthorpe, Leicestershire, is charged with aggravated arson, preparatory conduct to an act endangering life or a person or an act creating a serious risk to the health and safety of the public in the United Kingdom contrary to section 18 of the National Security Act 2023, and assisting a foreign intelligence service contrary to section 3 of the National Security Act 2023.

Dmitrijus Paulauska, 22, from Croydon, who is on conditional bail, is accused of failing to disclose information about terrorist acts.

Jake Reeves, 22, from Croydon, is accused of aggravated arson and accepting cash knowing it was from a foreign intelligence service.

Nii Mensah, 21, of Thornton Heath, south London, is charged with aggravated arson.

Rose and Asmena were remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on August 16, before their case is linked to that of their co-defendants.